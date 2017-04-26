Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Expected to be activated Thursday
Iglesias (concussion) is expected to be activated from the 7-day DL on Thursday, Matthew B. Mowery of the Oakland Press reports.
He has apparently passed all the necessary tests, and figures to rejoin the lineup for the finale of the series against the Mariners. Dixon Machado is getting the start at shortstop and hitting eighth Wednesday.
