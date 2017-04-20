Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Has likely avoided concussion
Iglesias, who took a knee to the head/jaw while attempting to turn a double play in the ninth inning of Wednesday's game against the Rays, is in fair condition and seems to be OK, Evan Woodbery of the MLive Media Group reports.
Iglesias took a knee directly to the side of his head on the final play of Wednesday's game. At first glance, it appeared to be a concussion-inducing collision, and though manager Brad Ausmus stated that though the shortstop has "been in better shape", Iglesias told his teammates that he'll be fine moving forward. He'll be listed as day-to-day until a more affirmative prognosis becomes available.
