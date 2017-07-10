Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Has three-hit game Sunday

Iglesias went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Indians.

Iglesias gave the Tigers a spark from the No. 9 hole in this one. The 27-year-old shortstop doesn't offer a ton of power or speed, and with his placement near the bottom of Detroit's lineup, he's probably only a fantasy option in deeper or AL-only leagues.

