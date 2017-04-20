Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Likely DL bound
Iglesias will likely head to the 7-day disabled list with concussion symptoms, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Iglesias is still experiencing headaches after taking a knee to the head/jaw while attempting to turn a double play during Wednesday's game against the Rays, so it appears the Tigers will err on the side of caution with him. He'll continue to be monitored and evaluated, though he remains without a timetable for return. Dixon Machado or Andrew Romine could see starts at shortstop in his stead.
