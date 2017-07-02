Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Moves into leadoff spot
Iglesias will lead off and play shortstop Sunday against the Indians.
The Tigers' regular table setter, Ian Kinsler, is receiving a day off after playing in both halves of Saturday's doubleheader, so Iglesias will climb from the No. 9 spot to assume duties at the top of the order. Iglesias served as the Tigers' leadoff hitter on just one other occasion this season, going 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in that contest.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...