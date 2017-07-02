Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Moves into leadoff spot

Iglesias will lead off and play shortstop Sunday against the Indians.

The Tigers' regular table setter, Ian Kinsler, is receiving a day off after playing in both halves of Saturday's doubleheader, so Iglesias will climb from the No. 9 spot to assume duties at the top of the order. Iglesias served as the Tigers' leadoff hitter on just one other occasion this season, going 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts in that contest.