Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Not in Thursday lineup

Iglesias is out of the lineup Thursday against the Royals.

It will be just the third day off this month for Iglesias, who will give way to Andrew Romine at shortstop. A break was likely in order, as Iglesias started heating up in the middle of the month, but has just two base hits since June 20.

