Iglesias (head) is out of Thursday's lineup against the Rays.

There is no official diagnosis for Iglesias and he will continue to be evaluated and monitored after taking a knee to the head/jaw while attempting to turn a double play in Wednesday's game, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports. Dixon Machado will start at shortstop and hit ninth in his absence.

