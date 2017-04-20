Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Out with head injury Thursday
Iglesias (head) is out of Thursday's lineup against the Rays.
There is no official diagnosis for Iglesias and he will continue to be evaluated and monitored after taking a knee to the head/jaw while attempting to turn a double play in Wednesday's game, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports. Dixon Machado will start at shortstop and hit ninth in his absence.
