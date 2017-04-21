Iglesias (concussion) will be placed on the 7-day DL on Friday, the Detroit News' Lynn Henning reports.

The Tigers had hoped that Iglesias would only need a day or two off after taking a knee to the head during Wednesday's game, but by late Thursday night, the move to the DL was set in motion. He will be out until at least next weekend, and reliever Joe Jimenez will be summoned from Triple-A to take his spot on the active roster. Dixon Machado, who offers very little offensive value, will be the primary shortstop while Iglesias is out.