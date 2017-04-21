Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Placed on concussion DL
Iglesias (concussion) will be placed on the 7-day DL on Friday, the Detroit News' Lynn Henning reports.
The Tigers had hoped that Iglesias would only need a day or two off after taking a knee to the head during Wednesday's game, but by late Thursday night, the move to the DL was set in motion. He will be out until at least next weekend, and reliever Joe Jimenez will be summoned from Triple-A to take his spot on the active roster. Dixon Machado, who offers very little offensive value, will be the primary shortstop while Iglesias is out.
More News
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Likely DL bound•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Out with head injury Thursday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Has likely avoided concussion•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Hits first home run Saturday•
-
Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Returns from neck injury Sunday•
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas step up
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...