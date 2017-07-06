Tigers' Jose Iglesias: Takes seat Thursday

Iglesias is out of the lineup Thursday against the Giants.

Iglesias will get his first day off in the month of July, giving way to Dixon Machado at shortstop. He has just two hits in five starts this month, bringing his season batting average down to .241.

