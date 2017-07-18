King was traded to the Tigers on Tuesday along with Dawel Lugo and Sergio Alcantara in exchange for J.D. Martinez.

King is an 18-year-old in rookie ball, so he's a long way away. While King struggled a bit in a small sample with the Diamondbacks' Arizona League affiliate this year, he showed good speed and a solid batting eye during his time in the Dominican Summer League last year. If he does more of that at full-season stops in the coming seasons, King may put himself on the map as a player to watch in dynasty leagues, but he's not there yet.

