Tigers' Justin Upton: Avoids significant injury

Manager Brad Ausmus announced after Tuesday's game that Upton's X-rays on his injured forearm came back negative, Anthony Fenech of Free Press Sports reports.

It's clear that Upton avoided a serious injury Tuesday, as the team confirmed that the outfielder is to be considered as day-to-day. He may sit out a game or two, but the 29-year-old should be back in the lineup sooner than later.

