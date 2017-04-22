Tigers' Justin Upton: Collects an RBI in return to lineup

Upton (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Twins.

Upton missed the last two games, so it was nice to see him produce in his return to the lineup. He should be a good contributor of home runs and RBIs moving forward, with a few steals mixed in, too.

