Tigers' Justin Upton: Collects RBI in return to lineup

Upton (wrist) went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in a loss to the Twins on Friday.

Upton missed the last two games, so it was nice to see him produce in his return to the lineup. He should be a good contributor of home runs and RBI moving forward, with a few steals mixed in, too.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories