Tigers' Justin Upton: Collects two hits, stolen base Tuesday
Upton went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
That's now seven steals this season for Upton, giving him a decent chance to get back to double digits in the category after recording just nine steals in 2016. Upton's days of stealing 20 or more bases, like he did in 2009 and 2011, are probably behind him. But the 29-year-old still is a yearly threat to post double digits in steals and home runs, making him a valuable fantasy commodity.
