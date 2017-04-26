Tigers' Justin Upton: Doubles, homers in blowout

Upton went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk and three RBI in a 19-9 romp over the Mariners on Tuesday.

He's off to a good start, but fantasy owners are surely feeling leery of Upton, who's well known to run both red hot and ice cold. That volatility can make owning him awfully tough in head-to-head formats, but if you can roll with the punches and absorb some iffy batting average, the stats are always there at the end of the year.