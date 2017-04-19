Tigers' Justin Upton: Exits game with forearm contusion

Upton exited Tuesday's game against the Rays early with a right forearm contusion.

Upton's injury occurred after colliding with Tim Beckham while sliding into second base. The injury did not seem to be serious, but we'll have to wait until the team comes out with further details. He'll be considered day-to-day for now.

