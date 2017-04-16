Tigers' Justin Upton: Goes deep Saturday

Upton went 3-for-3 and launched a two-run homer off Corey Kluber in a loss to the Indians on Saturday.

The home run was Upton's second this season, and the big day bumped his season average from .192 to .276.

