Tigers' Justin Upton: Hits three-run homer against Royals

Upton went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Royals.

Upton is now up to five home runs in June and 15 on the year, and he is tied for second in Major League Baseball with 27 RBI this month. The 29-year-old continues to strike out close to 28 percent of the time, so there may be more peaks and valleys ahead, but the final numbers should look very similar to what we've seen over the past several years.