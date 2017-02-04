Tigers' Justin Upton: Likely to remain with Tigers after 2017

Upton, who has an opt-out clause in his contract after this season, will likely remain with Detroit in 2018 and beyond, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.

After this season, Upton will still have four years and $88.5 million left on his contract. It's unlikely that Upton will find a better deal on the open market, given the quiet nature of the current offseason. Upton's average dipped to .246 in his first year with the Tigers, but he tied a career high with 31 home runs. He should continue to post good numbers in a Detroit lineup that includes the likes of Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez and Ian Kinsler.