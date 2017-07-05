Tigers' Justin Upton: On base all four times up in win over Giants

Upton (side) went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's win over the Giants.

After missing three games with soreness in his right side, Upton got back in the lineup and looked plenty healthy, relieving fantasy owners who feared a lingering oblique injury. While Upton's penchant for running hot and cold is always a bit of a concern, he's been a solid addition to just about any fantasy lineup this year.