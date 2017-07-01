Tigers' Justin Upton: Out for Game 2
Upton (side) will miss Game 2 of the doubleheader Saturday, Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reports.
Upton took cuts in the batting cages between games but was ultimately unable to go for the nightcap against Cleveland. In his place, Andrew Romine will set up in left field and bat eighth. Upton should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
