Tigers' Justin Upton: Out with wrist contusion

Upton (wrist contusion) is out of Wednesday's lineup against the Rays, MLive's Evan Woodbery reports.

X-rays came back negative, so Upton is day-to-day, and the injury will force him to miss at least one game. Andrew Romine will start in left field and hit seventh in his place.

