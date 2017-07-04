Tigers' Justin Upton: Rejoins starting nine Tuesday
Upton (side) will start in left field and bat third Tuesday against the Giants, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
A sore right side kept Upton on the bench for three consecutive games over the weekend, but the time out of the lineup coupled with Monday's off day appears to have provided sufficient rest for the outfielder. Prior to sustaining the injury, Upton closed out an excellent June with a .934 OPS, 27 RBI and 18 runs, so his presence in the lineup Tuesday should give fantasy owners no qualms of keeping him active during the final week before the All-Star break.
