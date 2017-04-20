Tigers' Justin Upton: Remains out Thursday

Upton (wrist) is out of Thursday's lineup against the Rays, MLive's Evan Woodbery reports.

Upton tested his wrist in the batting cage, but will be held out again, as expected. He is expected to return to action Friday in Minnesota. Andrew Romine will draw another start in left field and hit seventh.

