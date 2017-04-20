Tigers' Justin Upton: Remains out Thursday
Upton (wrist) is out of Thursday's lineup against the Rays, MLive's Evan Woodbery reports.
Upton tested his wrist in the batting cage, but will be held out again, as expected. He is expected to return to action Friday in Minnesota. Andrew Romine will draw another start in left field and hit seventh.
More News
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...