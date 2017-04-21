Tigers' Justin Upton: Returns to action Friday

Upton (wrist) is back in the lineup for Friday's contest with the Twins, batting fifth and playing left field.

The veteran slugger missed the past two games due to a wrist contusion, but it appears that everything is in working order again. Upton will resume his normal position in the lineup and push Andrew Romine and Mikie Mahtook back into part-time duty.

