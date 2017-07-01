Tigers' Justin Upton: Scratched with side soreness

Upton was scratched from Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Indians due to right side soreness.

This news came down less than a half hour before first pitch, so the issue must have popped up at the last minute. J.D. Martinez was inserted into the lineup, hitting third and manning right field while Matt den Dekker slides over to left field.

