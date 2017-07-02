Tigers' Justin Upton: Sitting again Sunday
Upton (side) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.
Upton experienced soreness in his side shortly before the first game of Saturday's doubleheader and ended up sitting out both contests. It appears the day off hasn't cleared up the issue entirely, so Upton will miss the series finale and take advantage of Monday's off day before the Tigers determine if he's ready to play Tuesday against the Giants. Andrew Romine will slide into the lineup in left field Sunday with Upton on the bench.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Out for Game 2•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Scratched with side soreness•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Hits three-run homer against Royals•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Has big game Sunday•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Swats 12th homer Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Justin Upton: Blasts walk-off home run Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...