Tigers' Justin Upton: Sitting again Sunday

Upton (side) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians.

Upton experienced soreness in his side shortly before the first game of Saturday's doubleheader and ended up sitting out both contests. It appears the day off hasn't cleared up the issue entirely, so Upton will miss the series finale and take advantage of Monday's off day before the Tigers determine if he's ready to play Tuesday against the Giants. Andrew Romine will slide into the lineup in left field Sunday with Upton on the bench.