Tigers' Justin Upton: Smacks third homer of season

Upton with 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk and two runs in Saturday's win over the Twins.

Upton's third bomb of the year gave the Tigers a lead in the third inning of a game they'd eventually win. He's now left the yard three times over his last seven games, and he starting to look like the player who's hit at least 26 homers in each of the last four seasons.

