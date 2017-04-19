Tigers' Justin Upton: Unlikely to return until Friday

Upton (wrist) is unlikely to return until Friday in Minnesota, MLive's Evan Woodbery reports.

He is out of Wednesday's lineup after suffering a wrist contusion in Tuesday's game, and is also doubtful for Thursday's contest. Andrew Romine is drawing the start in left field and hitting seventh in his place.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories