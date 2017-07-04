Tigers' Justin Verlander: A potential trade candidate

The Cubs have inquired about the availability of Verlander, though the two sides have not engaged in negotiations, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Morosi also noted that the Cubs had a scout at Verlander's most recent start on Sunday, when he got shelled for seven runs in 3.1 innings. However, Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Tigers will want a huge return if they move their ace, and he's also owed $70 million through 2019. Expect trade talks to continue swirling around Verlander up until the trade deadline, though the big price tag could make him hard to move.