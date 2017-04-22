Tigers' Justin Verlander: Control deserts him Friday
Verlander (1-2) gave up four runs on three hits and six walks over five innings in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Twins. He struck out four.
He held Minnesota off the board for five innings before things completely unraveled in the sixth, as Verlander walked the first three batters he faced before giving up a two-run single to Robbie Grossman that chased him from the game. The 34-year-old has now given up 13 runs in his last two starts, bloating his ERA to 6.04 and his WHIP to 1.52, but his average fastball velocity remains strong at 94.4 mph and Verlander's track record suggests he'll right the ship and go on a dominant run eventually. His next start comes Thursday at home against the Mariners.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Gets rocked Saturday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Dominates, earns no-decision versus Red Sox•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Pushed back to Monday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 10 in Opening Day win•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Starting Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Looking for Opening Day win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...