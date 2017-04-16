Tigers' Justin Verlander: Gets rocked Saturday
Verlander (1-1) was rocked in a losing effort Saturday against the Indians. He went four innings and gave up 11 hits and nine earned runs while striking out four.
After two good outings to start the season, Verlander had a stinker Saturday. He's still one of the better starters in the American League, and he should get back on track next Friday in Minnesota.
