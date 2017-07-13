Play

Tigers' Justin Verlander: Not actively being shopped

The Tigers are not actively shopping Verlander but could get talked into moving him by the July 31 trade deadline, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

It was previously reported that the Cubs had inquired about Verlander, but their acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday likely closes that door. Verlander is owed $70 million through 2019, so any potential trade partner will likely need to take on a lot of salary and offer up prospects similar to those the Cubs gave up for Quintana (Eloy Jimenez and Dylan Cease).

