Tigers' Justin Verlander: Picks up win in solid start Tuesday
Verlander (5-4) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six over seven innings in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Royals.
He settled down after Kansas City hung three runs on him in the first innings, giving the Detroit offense a chance to come back. It was his ninth quality start of the season, and Verlander will take a 4.47 ERA into his next start Sunday at home against Cleveland.
