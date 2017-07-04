Tigers' Justin Verlander: Potential trade candidate
The Cubs have inquired about the availability of Verlander, though the two sides have not engaged in negotiations, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Morosi also noted that the Cubs had a scout at Verlander's most recent start Sunday, when he got shelled for seven runs in 3.1 innings. However, Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Tigers will want a huge return if they move their ace, and he's also owed $70 million through 2019. Expect trade talks to continue swirling around Verlander up until the trade deadline, though the big price tag could make him hard to move.
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Shelled in loss to Indians•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Picks up win in solid start Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Unravels after losing perfect game on bunt hit•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Holds Rays to two runs•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Start moved up one day•
-
Tigers' Justin Verlander: Goes five innings in no-decision•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...