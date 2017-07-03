Tigers' Justin Verlander: Shelled in loss to Indians
Verlander (5-5) was shelled for seven runs on nine hits and three walks across 3.1 innings in Sunday's loss to the Indians. He did not record a strikeout.
Verlander constantly worked with men on base during this short outing, and some timely home runs by the Cleveland offense accounted for the bulk of the damage against him. The seven earned runs were his second-highest mark of the season and this was the first time since the 2006 season that he did not record a punchout in an outing of any duration. Verlander had been throwing the ball relatively well prior to this shellacking, giving up no more than three earned runs in any of his last six outings, and he will look to bounce back Saturday as he takes a 4.96 ERA into his matchup with the Indians.
