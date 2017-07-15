Tigers' Justin Verlander: Suffers seventh loss of season Friday

Verlander (5-7) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over 5.1 innings to take the loss Friday against the Blue Jays.

Verlander started out strong, as he fired four shutout innings, before struggling in his final two innings of work. He's allowed at least three earned runs in four of his last five outings, and his 4.66 ERA makes him a shaky fantasy option. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Royals.