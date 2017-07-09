Tigers' Justin Verlander: Takes loss against Indians
Verlander (5-6) gave up one run on six hits and four walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings in Saturday's loss to the Indians. Two of the walks were intentional.
It was a strong bounce-back effort from Verlander, who allowed seven runs over 3.1 innings against this same club his last time out, but his offense couldn't get anything going against Mike Clevinger and company. While Verlander finishes the first half with a 4.73 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 104.2 innings, he does have three quality starts in his last five turns. The 34-year-old is already the subject of trade rumors and those figure to only grow louder as the deadline approaches, though it's believed the Tigers' asking price is very high.
