Tigers' Justin Verlander: Walks six Twins

Verlander (1-2) struck out four and gave up four runs on three hits and six walks over five innings in a 6-3 loss to the Twins on Friday.

He held Minnesota off the board for five innings before things completely unraveled in the sixth, as Verlander walked the first three batters he faced before giving up a two-run single to Robbie Grossman that chased him from the game. The 34-year-old has now given up 13 runs in his last two starts, bloating his ERA to 6.04 and his WHIP to 1.52, but his average fastball velocity remains strong at 94.4 mph and Verlander's track record suggests he'll right the ship and go on a dominant run eventually. His next start comes Thursday at home against the Mariners.