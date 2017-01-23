Tigers' Justin Verlander: Will start Opening Day
Manager Brad Ausmus confirmed over the weekend that Verlander will start Opening Day against the White Sox, the Detroit Free Press reports.
Verlander's appointment does not come as a surprise, as he will start Opening Day for the ninth time in his career, the second most in team history behind only Jack Morris. Verlander had one of the best seasons of his career in 2016, finishing 16-9 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, and 254:57 K:BB over 227.2 innings.
