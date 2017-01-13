Tigers' Justin Wilson: Avoids arbitration
Wilson agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
The 29-year-old lefty posted a 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB in 58.2 innings out of the Tigers' bullpen last season. Those ratios aren't very useful, but his strikeout rate suggests he could be better in 2017 if he has better luck on balls in play (.340 BABIP last season).
More News
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Struggling with velocity•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Receives cortisone injection•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Records first save of career versus Red Sox•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Gets 14th hold of season•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Suffering from sore elbow, but says he's good to go•
-
Tigers' Justin Wilson: Throws second-straight scoreless inning•