Wilson agreed to a one-year, $2.7 million deal with the Tigers on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.

The 29-year-old lefty posted a 4.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 65:17 K:BB in 58.2 innings out of the Tigers' bullpen last season. Those ratios aren't very useful, but his strikeout rate suggests he could be better in 2017 if he has better luck on balls in play (.340 BABIP last season).