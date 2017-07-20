Tigers' Justin Wilson: Blows second save Wednesday
Wilson recorded two outs and gave up two runs on a hit, a walk and a walkoff sacrifice fly by Alex Gordon in the bottom of the ninth inning of Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.
It's just his second blown save of the year in 12 opportunities, and the first runs Wilson has allowed since June 20. The left-hander still has a 2.75 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 12.5 K/9 on the year, and if the Tigers decide to hold a fire sale at the trade deadline he could be viewed by contenders as this year's Andrew Miller.
