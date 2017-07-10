Tigers' Justin Wilson: Closes out Cleveland
Wilson recorded a five-out save Sunday against the Indians. He allowed one hit, one walk and struck out one.
Wilson entered in the eighth inning in relief of Shane Greene, whose exit was prompted by back-to-back walks. The Tigers' closer is now up to 10 saves in 11 opportunities this year, and he appears comfortable in a ninth-inning role despite having virtually no closing experience in his first five big-league campaigns.
