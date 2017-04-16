Tigers' Justin Wilson: Credited with hold Sunday
Wilson recorded his third hold of the season Sunday, pitching a scoreless inning in a win over the Indians. He didn't allow a hit and struck out two.
WIlson pitched a clean eighth inning, and he's yet to allow an earned run this season. Francisco Rodriguez should have a pretty long leash as Detroit's closer, but Wilson is waiting in the wings if anything happens. For now, he should be a solid contributor in ratios and strikeouts, as well as holds in leagues that count them.
