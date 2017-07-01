Wilson pitched a clean ninth inning with two strikeouts to pick up his eighth save of the season Saturday against the Indians.

He needed just 14 pitches to take care of Lonnie Chisenhall, Carlos Santana, and Brandon Guyer en route to his fourth consecutive clean outing. Wilson continues to be one of the few bright spots in the Detroit bullpen with 46 strikeouts in 30.2 innings and a 2.64 ERA. Given that he's already pitched Saturday, the Tigers may opt to go with someone else if a save situation arises in Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Indians. That said, he figures to be available again Sunday if the Tigers need him to close things out.