Tigers' Justin Wilson: Pockets seventh save Tuesday
Wilson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Royals.
After going most of the month of June without sniffing a save chance, Wilson has now converted two in consecutive appearances. The left-hander's 43:12 K:BB in 29.1 innings is excellent, but he'll need the Tigers to start stringing together more wins if his strong performance this season is going to translate into more saves in the second half.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....