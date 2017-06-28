Wilson struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his seventh save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Royals.

After going most of the month of June without sniffing a save chance, Wilson has now converted two in consecutive appearances. The left-hander's 43:12 K:BB in 29.1 innings is excellent, but he'll need the Tigers to start stringing together more wins if his strong performance this season is going to translate into more saves in the second half.