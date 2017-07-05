Tigers' Justin Wilson: Polishes off Giants for save No. 9
Wilson pitched a perfect ninth with one strikeout in Tuesday's 5-3 win over San Francisco, earning his ninth save.
Wilson has earned saves in four of his last five appearances after going more than three weeks in June without one (through little fault of his own). The lefty closer's ratios are terrific, so he's capable of being a borderline-elite bullpen arm if the Tigers can just get him save chances more consistently.
