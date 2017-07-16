Wilson tossed a perfect ninth-inning against the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Wilson continues to pitch well in ninth-inning role, earning his eighth-straight appearance without allowing a run after shutting down the side during the series finale. The southpaw hasn't lost a game since June 20, and has been able to record a strikeout during every game in this span. Throughout the course of the season, Wilson has posted a 2.29 ERA with a WHIP below 1.00 and a remarkable 12.8 K/9 during high-leverage opportunities.