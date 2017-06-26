Wilson tossed a perfect ninth inning Sunday against the Padres, earning his sixth save of the season.

Wilson struck out the first two batters before getting pinch hitter Chase d'Arnaud to line out to second base, sealing the come-from-behind victory for the Tigers. He's now 6-for-7 in save opportunities and is enjoying a 1.06 WHIP across 28.1 innings (30 appearances) this season.