Tigers' Justin Wilson: Strikes out side Wednesday
WIlson struck out all three hitters he faced and earned his fourth hold of the season in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
WIlson still has not given up an earned run this season, and he's got eight strikeouts across 6.1 innings. With Francisco Rodriguez blowing his second save of the season on Wednesday, Wilson could be next in line if the Tigers decide to make a closer change at any point.
